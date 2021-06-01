Gavin Hunt walked away from Kaizer Chiefs with a cool R15 million – report

CAPE TOWN – Kaizer Chiefs parted ways with a hefty amount of money just so they could get rid of coach Gavin Hunt last week.

Hunt was sacked after a poor season, which currently sees the Soweto giants lying in 11th and trying to avoid the relegation/promotion playoffs less than a year after they were challenging for the title under German Ernst Middendorp.

According to The Citizen’s Phakaaathi, AmaKhosi paid R15 million just to buy the struggling coach out of his contract.

“The situation was getting more unworkable each day,” a source says, according to the report.

“Hunt and Chiefs management were not getting along anymore. There were too many issues at play. That is why they decided to just buy him out of his contract so they can do damage control,” the source said.

The club are currently under a FIFA transfer ban and weren’t allowed to sign any players during Hunt’s tenure in charge, an issue that many fans understood.

However, Hunt wanted to have the final say on who the club brought in and who was allowed to leave once the ban was lifted.

