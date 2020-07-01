George Maluleka expected to finish the season at Kaizer Chiefs

DURBAN – George Maluleka is as astonished as everyone in South Africa's football fraternity that he wasn't offered a contract extension at Kaizer Chiefs. His agent, Sean Roberts informed Independent Media on Wednesday that Maluleka wasn't offered a new deal after his contract expired on Tuesday. Chiefs announced that they will be parting ways with Maluleka. It was an open secret that he was on his way to Mamelodi Sundowns having penned a pre contract agreement with the Brazilians. But with him being an intergral part of Amakhosi's team that is challenging for the league title, it was expected that Maluleka would stay until the end of the campaign and then join Sundowns in the new season. Chiefs decided otherwise. As a result Sundowns unveiled him officially on Wednesday on a three year deal. "George is now a Mamelodi Sundowns player. An extension was not offered to him to finish the season with Kaizer Chiefs. That just comes as a surprise, not only him but to people in the local football fraternity," Roberts stated.

Maluleka was a vital cog for Amakhosi in the middle of the park, and often conjured up some important assists for the likes of Leonardo Castro and Samir Nurkovic before the lockdown.

"He would have loved to have completed the season with Kaizer Chiefs because he added a lot of value. We've seen George grow tremendously this season. At 31 (years old), he is playing some of the best football of his life," Roberts said.

Chiefs and Sundowns are battling if out for the league title. The Brazilians are eyeing a third consecutive title, while Amakhosi are looking to end their trophy drought.

But Maluleka will have to watch it from distance as he can no longer take part this season. He will be eligible to feature for Sundowns in the new season.

"He is extremely greatful with the Kaizer Chiefs family for what they offered to him and what they achieved together. It is a sad day for George, that is for sure." Roberts elaborated.

IOL Sport