George Maluleka jumps ship to join rivals

Kaizer Chiefs have announced that George Maluleka will leave the club at the end of the season after signing a pre-contract with rivals Mamelodi Sundowns. In their bid to hold on to their senior players early this year, Chiefs announced that Willard Katsande, Bernard Park and Daniel Cardoso have agreed on contract extensions. Meanwhile, Chiefs and Maluleka were said to be locked in negotiations for a contract extension as they were assessing a number of overseas-based interests. Updates



But in a twist, on Wednesday afternoon, Amakhosi released statement on their social media platforms saying, Maluleka - whose's contract was set to expire in June 2020, turned down a two-year contract extension plus a one-year option after confirming he’ll be a Sundowns player next season.

Amakhosi, who top the table, made this announcement after being at loggerheads with Sundowns , who are defending champions and second on standings, for the Premiership title.

It remains to be seen whether Ernst Middendorp will drop “Mido” in the last stretch of the season, especially with the two teams still to square off in what could be the decider of the Premiership title race in April.

To add, Chiefs’ shocking revelation follows Sundowns’ coach Pitso Mosimane declaring - during the post-match press conference of their 3-1 aggregate loss to Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League quarter-finals – he has already bolstered the squad with three top signings for next signings.

@mihlalibaleka





IOL Sport