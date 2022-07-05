George Maluleka will bring a winning mentality to AmaZulu, says Chairman Sandile Zungu

Durban - AmaZulu Chairman Sandile Zungu believes that his club’s new recruit George Maluleka will bring in a winning mentality to the team. The 33-year-old joined the Durban based club on an initial two year deal. While past his prime, the veteran will add experience to Brandon Truter’s team. “We are excited to have him. Not only does he have a pedigree of winning trophies but he brings balance to the team. Something had to be done in the midfield area and he is a perfect fit for us. He is very excited about joining AmaZulu and we are excited about him coming to Usuthu. It’s signed, sealed and delivered. He is a fully-fledged football club player. He is happy and so are we,” said Zungu.

AmaZulu have seen a lot of activity in the off season in terms of departures and arrivals. Notable departures from the club include top performers from the last two seasons such as Luvuyo Memela, Augustine Mulenga and Tapelo Xoki. Notable arrivals include Gabadinho Mhango, Veluyeke Zulu and Thendo Mukumela. AmaZulu’s technical team has also seen major changes this off season. Former assistant coach Vasili Manousakis and goalkeeper coach Moeneeb Josephs who opted to stay on until the end of last season following the sacking of Benni McCarthy earlier in the year have since left. Usuthu President, Sandile Zungu announces the club’s latest signing, @GeorgeMaluleka #WelcomeMido#UsuthuTogether #HebeUsuthu pic.twitter.com/qukpxNglA6 — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) July 2, 2022 Kamaal Sait has since joined as assistant coach with Hannes Absolom joining as their goalkeeper coach.

Zungu says that the change was necessary after Truter was awarded the coaching job on a full-time basis. “We have Truter. We have Kamaal Sait as his assistant coach. They were together at Swallows and Sait also played for AmaZulu in the past so he is familiar with this club. My philosophy is simple. I want a technical team that works. I don’t like to mix and match. If a head coach comes to AmaZulu and says that he does not want to work with those people, I want to work with people I trust that will pull in the same direction as me,” said Zungu. Zungu believes that the changes will allow cohesion to prevail in the technical team.

