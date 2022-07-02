George Maluleke signs with AmaZulu

Johannesburg - AmaZulu FC have acquired the services of 33-year-old George Maluleke on a two-year contract with an option to extend a further year. Usuthu have been one of the busiest clubs in the transfer market this month and club president Sandile Zungu continues to back up all his wishes with the required dip in the pocket. Zungu revealed the club's joy at landing a player of Maluleka's stature.

"We are very excited about him because not only does he have the pedigree for winning trophies but he's also gonna offer us balance in that midfield, he's the perfect fit for us. He's very delighted to join us and we're happy to have him at Usuthu," he said.

Maluleka's time with Mamelodi Sundowns, although trophy-laden, has been one of frustration. He managed to win four major trophies with Masandawana, including two back-to-back DStv Premiership titles. The Tembisa-born midfielder managed just 19 appearances over two seasons at Chloorkop therefore it came as no surprise that the Brazilians opted against exercising their option for a further year, the player effectively leaving at the end of last season. The former Kaizer Chiefs man hadn't been short of suitors following his exit from the Sundowns, however, it appears that the pull of the project at Usuthu was enough to lure him down to Durban for the first time in his country.

AmaZulu will be brandishing a new-look squad in the new season following the release of about 15 players. Names like Gabadinho Mhango, Dumisani Zuma and Ethan Brooks will be hoping to make an impression pretty early alongside Maluleka in the 2022/2023 campaign. @ScribeSmiso IOL Sport