Giant-killers Dondol Stars will host Orlando Pirates in Nedbank Cup quarter-finals, Kaizer Chiefs get Royal AM

Cape Town — Giant-killers Dondol Stars, who have pulled off upset victories over Premiership clubs SuperSport United and AmaZulu, have been drawn to play Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals.
The Nedbank Cup quarter-final draw was held in Johannesburg on Monday evening with the dates and venues for the matches to be confirmed at a later stage.
Dondol Stars, a third-tier outfit, vying to climb out of the ABC Motsepe League (Gauteng Province), have captured the imagination of the football fraternity after their back-to-back giant-killing acts. As a result, the Mamelodi-based club is already guaranteed to pocket R400 000 for advancing to the quarter-finals.
Pirates coach Jose Riveiro said he expected the amateur side to come at them hard after their startling wins over SuperSport and AmaZulu.
”It is going to be a tough one like previous games for us," said Riveiro. "We know that they are not here by chance.
Victorious Chiefs reach Nedbank Cup quarters but the game was ‘forgettable’
Kaizer Chiefs unconvincing in Nedbank Cup win over Casric Stars
Stellenbosch FC hammer TS Galaxy to advance to Nedbank Cup quarter-finals
WATCH: Riveiro unhappy Pirates didn’t stick to game plan in Nedbank Cup win
Thembinkosi Lorch’s extra-time winner sends Orlando Pirates into Nedbank Cup quarters
Royal AM beat ten-men Golden Arrows to book their place in the Nedbank cup quarter-finals
“We are playing a team that is not playing in the same division as us, so they will be motivated to play against us.”
For the first time since 2014, South Africa's 'Big Three' - Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns - have all reached the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals.
The remaining three matches are all-Premiership affairs.
Runaway DStv Premiership leaders Sundowns will host Stellenbosch, who scored a crushing 6-3 win over Galaxy on Sunday.
Kaizer Chiefs clash with Royal AM, and in the remaining match, Chippa United will take on Sekhukhune United.
The teams who reach the semi-final round will pocket R1-million. The teams reaching the final are guaranteed R2.5m, and the winner takes home R7m.
Nedbank Cup quarter-finals
Dondol Stars v Orlando Pirates
Mamelodi Sundowns v Stellenbosch FC
Kaizer Chiefs v Royal AM
Chippa United v Sekhukhune United
IOL Sport