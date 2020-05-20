Gifted Links wants to emulate Sibusiso Zuma in Denmark

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - Gifted South African attacking winger Gift Links is ready to make his mark in Denmark. The former Cape Town City player recently joined Danish Superliga Club Aarhus Gymnastikforening (AG) and this is where he wants to emulate the likes of Bafana Bafana legend Sibusiso Zuma, who was a household name at Danish giants FC Copenhagen. Zuma is revered for his exploits in Denmark, so much so that FC Copenhagen honoured him with a stone carving depicting his famous bicycle kick against Brondby in 2001. Links has set his sights on also making good memories in Denmark. “Sibusiso Zuma is a big name here, he is a legend. Whenever people see me around the city, they ask me, ‘are you from South Africa?’ Then they will tell me they know Sibusiso because they rate him highly. He opened doors for us. I also want to do well and leave my mark,” Links said.

Links rose to prominence in 2017 under coach Cavin Johnson at Platinum Stars. He spent one season in SA and was off to Egypt, where he signed for Pyramids FC.

“I got promoted at Platinum Stars at a very young age by coach Cavin and I took my opportunity with both hands,” Links remembered.

“Normally we get promoted at age 16 or 17 and then we play a few games and I don’t know whether to say we lose control or what. We become big-headed and after a few more years we are nowhere.

“When I got promoted, I told myself that I will work hard. I want to play at high level. I played one season at Platinum Stars and then moved to Egypt and back to South Africa, and here I am in Denmark.

“I feel like fame is killing our players back home. We just need to work hard and leave the rest.”

After one season, Links was back home, where he joined Cape Town City before moving abroad.

“There’s one thing about football, I can say, ‘Okay I want to settle’ and then it happens that I have an amazing season,” Links said.

“After having a good season, offers will come. If teams from top leagues come and say, ‘Gift, we want you’, I can’t say no. If my club accepts the offer, I can’t say no.”



