Given Msimango’s own goal gives Stellenbosch the win over TS Galaxy

Durban — Given Msimango deflected a Judas Moseamedi cross into his own net in the 87th minute as Stellenbosch FC stole a 1-0 victory away at the Mbombela Stadium on Wednesday afternoon. After a resilient performance from both defences on the day, Stellenbosch carved a way into the Galaxy box late on, Moseamedi looking to find a teammate played his cross onto the feet of Msimango who horricfly toe-poked it into his own net.

Both sides were looking to kick-off the penultimate round of matches for the year with a victory in the scorching heat in Nelspruit. Three points to either team would contribute to contrasting reasons for both sides as The Rockets continued their fight to move up and away from the relegation places and could’ve moved up to 12th position with victory at home. Galaxy would’ve been rubbing their hands as they welcomed a Stellies side without their influential midfield duo in Junior Mendieta (family reasons) and Nathan Sinkala (suspensions).

Sead Ramovic’s Galaxy went into this encounter with a four game unbeaten streak at home, one that consisted of three victories and a draw. Stellenbosch however were looking to build on their victory against Baroka and climb back up into second place and apply pressure to the other clubs who had later kick-offs. The home side seemed to be happy to let Stellies have possession early on as they dropped deep into their own half, wary of the pace of Ashley Du Preez in behind the defence.

In a tight game opening quarter of an hour, the game’s opener was likely to come off an error and Given Msimango almost gifted the visitors a goal in the 11th minute. He played a bad short pass to his centre back partner Pogiso Sanoka, the speedy Du Preez did well to intercept the ball and set up 19 year old Antonio Van Wyk in the box, the youngster however fired straight at Marlon Heugh who was well positioned. Du Preez continued to be a menace to the home’s defence but missed a gilt-edged chance to give his side the advantage in the 35th minute.

Confusion in the Galaxy box left the ball rolling for Du Preez who subsequently shot wide with just Heugh to beat in goal. Ramovic would’ve been disappointed by his side's inability to create clear goal scoring opportunities even after they had managed to take control of the game in the second half. Their first shot on target came after a mix-up between the Stellies defenders in the 59th minute. Sage Stephens pulled off an excellent save as Sihle Nduli fired a rocket towards goal from inside the box.

Stellies Coach, Steve Barker went for the jugular and introduced Moseamedi, Stanley Dimgba and Molahlehi Khunyedi at the same time in the 60th minute as his side searched for a winner. The Premier Soccer League will resume on the 16th of February with Galaxy away at Amazulu while Stellies welcome Sekhukhune United to the Daniel Craven Stadium. @SmisoMsomi16