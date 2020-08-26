GladAfrica Championship promotion battle headed to the wire

JOHANNESBURG - The promotion battle in the GladAfrica Championship will go down to the wire!

This follows after Swallows FC climbed to the summit of the standings following their 2-0 victory over Richards Bay, while Ajax Cape Town dropped to second after their 2-1 defeat to JDR Stars in the penultimate round.

Granted that both teams, Swallows and Ajax, are level on points as they are on 54 apiece but the Dube Birds lead on goal difference after Kagiso Malinga's and Zanemphi Methula’s goals gave them three points, while the Urban Warriors were tamed by a brace from Tshepo Matsemela.

The Urban Warriors, who occupied the summit spot on the second-tier division for the better part of the season, will feel hard-done by today’s proceedings as the permutations for them to gain automatic promotion were realistic.

Calvin Marlin’s men had to bag three points against JDR and bank on Richards Bay to draw or defeat the Dube Birds. But things couldn’t go according to the script for Ajax who’ve been stuttering during crunch time, after managing two wins and three losses in their last five league matches.