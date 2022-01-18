Goal of the month winner Nkosingiphile Ngcobo believes bright future awaits Kaizer Chiefs

Durban — Amidst their recent controversies, Kaizer Chiefs have something to celebrate after midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo was rewarded for the goal of the month for his long-range thunderbolt against Marumo Gallants last month. The Amakhosi face a disciplinary hearing after failing to honour league games against Golden Arrows and Cape Town City last month.

Ngcobo however feels that his team-mates were instrumental in his own success. “It was a good goal but we created it as a team. The way we shifted and circulated the ball was good with Njabulo Blom finding me in the half-spaces. I was able to turn and finish. I was just there to finish but it was a well-worked goal from the whole team,” said Ngcobo. Realistically, Chiefs are now out of the title race. They trail log leaders Sundowns by 16 points, albeit with three games in hand. However, second place and CAF Champions League qualification for next season is a very realistic target for Stuart Baxter’s side. They trail second place Orlando Pirates by just two points.

“We want to do well as a team going forward to fight and make sure we win more games. We want to make sure that we win more games so that we can get closer to number 1 (Sundowns). We just have to work hard,” said Ngcobo. Chiefs ended 2021 with three league victories from their last four games and the 22-year-old Ngcobo believes that there are many positives that they can take before they kick-start the new year with an away clash against Cape Town City next month. “We closed the 2021 calendar on a high note as a team. We were working very hard, playing for one another and helping each other. We performed well as a unit and we are looking forward to keeping the same tempo and attitude,” he said.

Apart from Ngcobo winning the goal of the month award, Mamelodi Sundowns dominated the other Premiership monthly awards. The coaching duo of Rhulani Mokwena and Manqoba Mngqithi walked away with the coach of the month award while Andile Jali was named as the player of the month. Each award recipient was rewarded with R7000. @eshlinv