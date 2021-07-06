Goalkeeper Bongani Mpandle reunited with former coach Eric Tinkler at Cape Town City

Former Mariztburg United goalkeeper Bongani Mpandle is delighted to reunite with his former coach Eric Tinkler at Cape Town City. The Citizens announced the arrival of Mpandle just a day after also securing the services of former Bafana Bafana No 1 Darren Keet. City have needed to overhaul their goalkeeping department due to Peter Leeuwenburgh moving back home to the Netherlands to join Eredivisie side FC Groningen.

They still do, though, also have Marc Anderson, who played out last season in Leeuwenburgh's absence, on the club books. "I happy to be part of Cape Town City. I know coach Eric. I know his style of football that he likes to play. I think I can help the team achieve," Mpandle said.

The 28-year-old will most likely be City's reserve keeper behind the more experienced Keet, but he is willing to put in the hard work for the benefit of the team "I am here to learn and help the team achieve," Mpandle said. "I think we can achieve more by working as a team and having our own goals as a team. I am happy to work with Darryn. I will learn more from him because he represented the national team before. He (Tinkler) is a good guy and if you push you will get your chance to play." Meanwhile, City have released Zambian winger Charles Zulu to Tanzanian outfit Azam FC.

The 25-year-old had just one season at the Citizens, enjoying limited opportunities under former coach Jan Olde Riekerink. Zulu made 14 appearances while contributing one goal and two assists. New coach Tinkler has since deemed Zulu surplus to requirements with the Zambian penning a two-year contract at Azam FC.