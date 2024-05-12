Independent Online
Independent Online | Sport
Independent Online

Sunday, May 12, 2024

Goalkeeper Veli Mothwa saves AmaZulu in Kaizer Chiefs draw

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Cavin Johnson on the touchline.

Head coach Cavin Johnson saw his Kaizer Chiefs team move back into the top eight of the DStv Premiership following their draw against AmaZulu. Picture: Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspapers

Published 2h ago

AmaZulu goalkeeper Veli Mothwa produced a Man-of-the-Match display between the sticks to deny Kaizer Chiefs victory in their DStv Premiership match in Durban on Sunday night.

Motha made more than a handful of crucial saves to earn AmaZulu a point against Chiefs, who, on the other hand, had more than enough chances to win the game at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The draw, however, was enough for Chiefs to move into the top eight, their only remaining target this season having gone through another campaign without any silverware.

Cavin Johnson’s Chiefs moved level on points with Polokwane City, but moved above the Limpopo side in the standings because of their superior goal difference.

Chiefs can put some daylight between them and Polokwane City when they face off on Saturday, before a trip to relegated Cape Town Spurs on the last day of the season.

AmaZulu are in 12th place and only two points behind Chiefs. They face Sekhukune United and Golden Arrows in their remaining matches.

Chiefs took the lead in the second minute of the match when Ashley Du Preez pounced on a mistake from AmaZulu’s Celimpilo Ngema, who played reckless pass in his own penalty area before being punished.

AmaZulu’s equalised when Victor Letsoalo headed Augustine Mulenga’s cross home in the 39th minute. It was poor defending from Chiefs, who didn’t pick up Letsoalo in the penalty area.

Mothwa made a few quality saves throughout the match, but his crucial double saves close to the end of the match saw the two teams share the points.

@JohnGoliath82

