FILE - Bloemfontein Celtic coach Lehlohonolo Seema. Photo: Frikkie Kapp /BackpagePix

PORT ELIZABETH – Chippa United and Bloemfontein Celtic played to a 0-0 draw in an Absa Premiership clash played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Saturday afternoon. In a tight game, in which both teams weren’t prepared to give anything away, it was no surprise that it ended in a goalless draw. Chances were few and far between and the action was mostly restricted to dour midfield exchanges.

Earlier in the week, Chippa United sacked head coach Clinton Larsen, following a 2-1 defeat to Orlando Pirates, and it was clear that the main aim of Saturday's game was not to lose. It was to keep things tight and make sure that they were organised and got something on the board – even if it was just a point.

PE-born Duran Francis, a former professional footballer with Bay United in his hometown and Ajax Cape Town in the Mother City, has taken temporary charge of the Chippa team. He would see his first game in charge – a draw – as something positive.

With not all that much happening during the 90 minutes, and both teams seemingly happy with a draw, it was the bench that saw the most action.

For Chippa, Thabo Rakhale, Chidi Kwem and Silas Maziya came on as substitutes, but were unable to have any impact on the game.

For Celtic, Harris Tchilimbou, Jorry Matjila and Rendani Ndou were introduced off the bench, but none of them could change the course of proceedings.

In the end, the goalless stalemate was a fair result, especially with neither team prepared to risk too much.

African News Agency (ANA)