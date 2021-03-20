Golden Arrows and Cape Town City miss a host of chances in draw

DURBAN – A lack of finesse in the final third from both sides led to Golden Arrows and Cape Town City playing out to a 1-1 draw at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont on Saturday afternoon. City managed to take the lead in the fourth minute as a shot from Craig Martin was initially saved by Arrows keeper Sifiso Mlungwana before Abdul Ajagun manages to strike home the rebound to give his side an early lead. After taking the lead, City’s tendencies to defend haphazardly began to show itself. Arrows nearly found their equalizer just three minutes later as Peter Leeunwenburgh was forced to make an impressive save with his leg before Nkosinathi Sibisi drilled the rebound over. Arrows found their equalizer in the 13th minute, helped by haphazard defending from City. A weighted free-kick from Seth Parusnath led to Arrows striking the post before in true poacher fashion, Velemseni Ndwandwe found the equalizer. Arrows were the better side in the first half as Divine Lunga caused problems for their defence and in particular Craig Martin with his crosses from out wide.

City were an improved side in the second half. The Western Cape side nearly went ahead in the 68h minute as they connected well from a corner from the far side, though Lunga showed his defensive capabilities by heading the ball off the line.

In the end, both sides had their fair share of chances in the game and could have come out with a win, had they been more lethal with their opportunities and in 50/50 situations.

The result means that Arrows remain in second place in the log and are still on course to achieve their greatest ever finish in the PSL era.

The KZN based team will next be in action against Moroka Swallows at the Dobsonville Stadium after the international break in two weeks time.

@eshlinv

IOL Sport