Golden Arrows and Orlando Pirates in goalless draw

DURBAN – Orlando Pirates missed an opportunity to move to second on the Absa Premiership log after they were held to a goalless draw by Golden Arrows in Durban on Saturday. The draw means the Sea Robbers have dropped five points in the past two matches in the league, and their already slim chances of winning the league have been seriously dented. Pirates dominated the first half but lacked the killer instinct in the final third despite having the bulk of the possession. Arrows were just happy to just sit back and absorb the relentless pressure. Sifiso Mlungwana kept Arrows in the game with a fantastic few minutes after the interval. Thembinkosi Lorch threatened from the right and side but Mlungwana was at his best to keep him at bay. The game came to life in the second half.

Both sides showed their early intent of break the deadlock. Knox Mutizwa missed a glorious opportunity to beat Wayne Sandilands and give his side the lead. The former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, however, showed a great sense of anticipation to deny Mutizwa.

After the interval both benches made changes. Steve Komphela introduced Seth Perusinath in the place of Lindokuhle Mtshali who was having a quite game.

Luvuyo Memela has been the conductor for the Buccaneers in the diamond shape that Pirates is playing in midfield. But it wasn't happening for him. He was tightly monitored by Gladwin Shitolo.

It was Arrows who looker liked scoring in the second half. Perusinath was fouled in the box in the dying minutes of the game but referee Jelly Chivani waved play on..

Arrows were the better side in the second half and should have stole the maximum points but it wasn't to be . The only save that Mlungwana made was when he denied Lorch after the interval.

@Minenhlecr7

IOL Sport