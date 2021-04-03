Golden Arrows and Swallows FC play out to draw

DURBAN – Swallows FC veteran Vuyo Mere kept his calm to earn his side a 1-1 draw against second place Lamontville Golden Arrows after scoring with virtually the last kick of the game in their game at the Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday evening. Mlungwana made an initial save but could not hang on before the 37-year-old Mere remained composed to slot home and rescue a point for his side. In a game which was scrappy for the most part, Arrows defensive midfielder Seth Parusnath managed to put his side ahead in the 71st minute From the far side, Knox Mutizwa controlled the ball well before putting the ball across for Pule Mmodi who missed before Parusnath found his way to the near post and tapped the ball behind Virgil Vries for the opener. The two teams which have risen above pre-season expectations this season started the game showing positive movement and did not hesitate to test the opposition keepers.

Arrows used a counter in the sixth minute, with Ntsakho Makhubela and Pule Mmodi before the latter crossed, though the defence of Swallows managed to successfully clear the danger.

Second placed Arrows who have an outside chance of potentially winning the league this season if Sundowns slip up were pushed hard in the first half by the Dube birds, though they managed to hold on and go into half-time with the score 0-0.

Given Thibedi took a shot in the 34th minute but it went wide of the intended target. Arrows had to re-strategize just before half-time as key man Michael Gumede picked up an injury and had to be replaced by utility player Mutizwa.

The result leaves Mandla Ncikazi’s Arrows side in second position in the standings with 37 points. They are three points behind first-place Mamelodi Sundowns despite having played three games more.

