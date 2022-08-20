Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Saturday, August 20, 2022

Golden Arrows and TS Galaxy share the spoils at the Princess Magogo Stadium

Nduduzo Sibiya of Golden Arrows is challenged by Tshegofatso Nyama of TS Galaxy during their DStv Premiership match at Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban on Saturday. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Published 2h ago

Durban — Golden Arrows and TS Galaxy played out to a goalless stalemate at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

A struggling Arrows side looked to kickstart their season with a victory at home following two defeats and a draw in their opening three matches.

The Durban side have already attracted the wrong kind of attention thus far, producing lacklustre performances, with their recruitment in the off-season under the spotlight.

The first half depicted the different kinds of pressures these sides harboured going into this encounter as Arrows chased their first win of the season, managing five shots at goal compared to none for the Rockets.

Galaxy were still riding their early season purple patch and headed into this match in third place on the DStv Premiership log.

Sead Ramovic's men have become a side that enjoys playing on the front foot and dominating possession, and it was no different in this match with Xola Mlambo starting his first game and marshalling the traffic in the middle.

The energy levels seemed to dip in the second stanza as both teams scrapped to grab a handle on the game.

The Arrows bench looked to inject a cutting edge in the final third when they introduced Ryan Moon and Saziso Magawana for Knox Mutizwa and Pule Mmodi in the 75th minute but the pair could not influence matters.

A KZN derby is next on the agenda for Arrows when they play AmaZulu, while Galaxy will want to get back to winning ways when they travel to Gqeberha for a difficult encounter against Chippa United.

@ScribeSmiso

IOL Sport

