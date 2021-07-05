Golden Arrows appoint Lehlohonolo Seema as their new coach

DURBAN - Golden Arrows confirmed the appointment of Lehlohonolo Seema as their new head coach in a statement released via social media on Monday morning. The 41-year-old who most recently helped Chippa United avoid relegation via the Premier Soccer League (PSL) promotion/playoffs succeeds Mandla Ncikazi as coach of the Durban based club. ALSO READ: New keeper Darren Keet wants to be part of ’something special’ at Cape Town City

Ncikazi was rewarded for his impressive tactics by being roped in by Orlando Pirates. “We are pleased to announce the appointment of Lehlohonolo Seema as our new Head Coach, “We wish him well in the position and look forward to the continuation of growth in the side,” said Arrows in a statement.

ALSO READ: Orlando Pirates sign Maritzburg United record holder – report Seema who hails from Lesotho will have his work cut out next season if he wants Arrows to emulate the form that they showed under Ncikazi last season. Abafana Bes’thende surpassed expectations last season by finishing fourth in the league, ahead of more resourced teams. He may also have to potentially prepare for a few departures of players who starred for the first-team last season that may be tempted by the prospect of attractive salaries with so-called “bigger clubs”.

ALSO READ: ’Things change and evolution is always needed ...’, says Kaizer Motaung Jnr on Kaizer Chiefs appointment Seema will also be looking to prove that he is not a journeyman tactician next season. In a rare sequence of events, he managed Chippa United over two stints last season. He started the 2020/21 season as coach of the Chilli Boys before leaving to join Black Leopards. After being sacked by Lidoda Duvha earlier this year, he returned to Gqeberha with Chippa United and helped them to avoid the drop via the playoffs. If there is one thing that Arrows will get from Seema, it is experience in the South African top-flight. He has also managed Bloemfontein Celtic and spent the majority of his playing career in South Africa, having turned out for Celtic, Orlando Pirates and Mpumalanga Black Aces in his days as a defensive midfielder.