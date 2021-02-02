Golden Arrows bring Orlando Pirates down to Earth after derby win
JOHANNESBURG – Orlando Pirates’ inconsistent outing continued this season after they were defeated 2-0 by Golden Arrows at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont yesterday night, albeit coming from a famous win over rivals Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.
Unbeaten in their last four matches, Pirates had a high morale booster. But in Arrows, they would meet a side that has enjoyed a blistering outing in their campaign this season, having won six matches, drawn seven and lost one.
Such Arrows showed their home advantage from the outset, taking the game to the Soweto giants. They were unfortunate, moreover, not to take the lead in the first three minutes after Knox Mutizwa drew out a high-flying save from Richard Ofori with a close-range curler.
Pirates controlled possession, though, but it was Abafana Bes’thende that created realistic scoring chances. Such that the latter were eventually rewarded for their efforts, Pule Mmodi slotting his team’s opener in the far post after a quick, instinctive throw in.
Trailing the away game, the Buccaneers made a double substitution during half-time, Gabadinho Mhango and Ben Motshwari replacing Azola Tshobeni and Ntsikelelo Nyauza respectively – as they threw more bodies forward.
Mhango did score for the Bucs from close range but his goal didn’t stand, instead referee Tshidiso Maruping awarded a spot-kick to the visitors after a handball. Thembinkosi Lorch took the responsibility and unceremoniously skied his effort to the stands.
Abafana Bes’thende punished Pirates for their recent blunder. Mmodi doubled his tally in the game, to snatch all three points, with a hard-low shot that sneaked below the arm of Ofori after creating acres of space for himself to get at the end of a high-flying long-ball that came from his own half.
