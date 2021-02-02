Golden Arrows bring Orlando Pirates down to Earth after derby win

JOHANNESBURG – Orlando Pirates’ inconsistent outing continued this season after they were defeated 2-0 by Golden Arrows at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont yesterday night, albeit coming from a famous win over rivals Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

Unbeaten in their last four matches, Pirates had a high morale booster. But in Arrows, they would meet a side that has enjoyed a blistering outing in their campaign this season, having won six matches, drawn seven and lost one.

Such Arrows showed their home advantage from the outset, taking the game to the Soweto giants. They were unfortunate, moreover, not to take the lead in the first three minutes after Knox Mutizwa drew out a high-flying save from Richard Ofori with a close-range curler.

Pirates controlled possession, though, but it was Abafana Bes’thende that created realistic scoring chances. Such that the latter were eventually rewarded for their efforts, Pule Mmodi slotting his team’s opener in the far post after a quick, instinctive throw in.