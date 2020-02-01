Golden Arrows claim all three points against SuperSport United









FILE - Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix DURBAN – Lamontville Golden Arrows beat SuperSport United to deny them an opportunity to topple Mamelodi Sundowns from second place on Saturday afternoon. Matsatsantsa a Pitori needed maximum points to go second in the league and close the gap between themselves and leaders Kaizer Chiefs, but were undone when Luke Fleurs put the ball in his own net 56 minutes into the game. SuperSport would have cut Amakhosi's lead at the summit to eight points if they downed Arrows on Saturday. They are now still deadlocked in third position with 34 points after 21 games. It might be well over for SuperSport in the title race. For Arrows, their pursuit for a top eight finish is still on course. It was their third meeting against SuperSport and their second victory over the Tshwane side. Sifiso Mlungwana pulled off a spectacular save two minutes into the second half when Bradley Grobler rose the highest in the box to outjump Matome Mathiane. Onismor Bhasera was the provider from the left and side and Grobler was well positioned but Sifiso Mlungwana kept him at bay.

The first half was very erratic as both side could ask serious questions in the final third. But the second was much better.

Knox Mutizwa broke the deadlock for Abafana Bes'thende with a scorcher in the 58th minutes.

It was a well orchestrated move start by Mathiane at the back. He picked up Mutizwa with an exquisite long ball and the Zimbabwean laid it back to his compatriot, Danny Phiri.

In a matter of seconds the ball with in the path of Velemseni Ndwandwe who spotted a clever run made by Ntsaoko Makhubele in the box. Ronwen Williams showed a great sense of anticipation to come out of his line but the ball rebounded in to Mutizwa who rattled the back of the net with his left foot. The ball deflected to SuperSport defender, Luke Fleurs before it sailed in to the back of the net.

Grobler was always a threat for SuperSport aerial. He almost restored parity for Matsatsantsa A Pitori out of nowhere with an audacious bycle kick but his attempt went over the bar.

SuperSport were causing problems on the flanks. Both Siyabonga Nhlapho and Bhasera were overloading the flanks when they were in the final third.

In search of an equalizer, Kaitano Tembo made a treble substitution. He introduced Thamsanqa Gabuza, Sipho Mbule and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe. The trio made way for Fleurs, Bhasera and Moses Waiswa.

The intention was to dominate the midfield with more numbers and add more firepower upfront.

After those changes, SuperSport then dominated the game but Arrows were resolute at the back. They kept their lines with aplomb.

Abafana Bes'thende also cut the supply from the flanks. They forced Arrows to penetrate through the middle.

There was no space through the middle or in the channels. Arrows defended with more numbers. They had three center-backs, two full-backs and Phiri who operated as a defensive midfielder.

Mlungwana was having a game of his life between the sticks for Abafana Bes'thende especially in the second half where he made numerous saves to keep his side in the game.

The stylish, Mbule was fouled around the box and then he intelligently laid the ball to Kudakwashe Mahachi who unleashed a thunderbolt but Mlungwana made a fantastic diving save on his right.

@Minenhlecr7

IOL Sport