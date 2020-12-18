Golden Arrows coach hails side following KZN derby win

DURBAN - Golden Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi paid tribute to his troops following their commanding 2-0 victory over AmaZulu at the Jonsson Kings Park Stadium on Wednesday.

“Derbies are not easy matches. It was a competitive match and I thought we became dominant towards the end of the first half. It was a close match and there were few opportunities in the first half,” said Ncikazi.

“We were fortunate to score the opening goal and it gave us the confidence to play our normal game which has not happened for quite some time. It was a bit cagey as we have drawn lot of games we we were leading, (only) to then draw. I’m happy with our first clean sheet of the season and happy with the three points. We don’t have an expensive team but we have a united team. I’m happy with the effort of the players,” he added.

It was an impressive display from Abafana Bes’thende whose goalkeeper Sifiso Mlungwana was not really tested by Usuthu. The defence also did well to cut out Usuthu’s supply to their in-form attackers Augustine Mulenga and Luvuyo Memela, both of whom were quiet in the game.

Arrows have endured a steady start to the season as they are in sixth position on the standings and are yet to lose a league game this season. The win was only their second of the season, with the first having come against SuperSport United nearly two months ago.