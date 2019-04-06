Lerato Lamola got a vital three points for Golden Arrows. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Lamontville Golden Arrows dented Cape Town City's pursuit for the Absa Premiership honours at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont as they defeated the Citizens 1-0. City are still in the title race and had an opportunity to reduce the gap between themselves and the log leaders, Orlando Pirates to one point.

Mamelodi Sundowns are not in action in the league as they are busy with their Caf Champions League assignments. City dropped three crucial points but they are still in the race despite the loss. On other hand, Arrows passed that 30 mark point tally which gives them a breathing space and they can start challenging for Top eight.

Both teams struggled to make box entries in the first half. Peter Leeuwenburg and Max Mbeava were more like spectators between the sticks in the first 45 minutes. It was a game of chess as either of the two teams wanted to commit mistakes.

Both Steve Komphela and Benni McCarthy were too tactical in their approach. They pressed each other high. The two sides also closed the supply from the wings and defended in number at the heart of defence.

The game only came to life in the second half. Danny Venter found space in City's box and then unleashed a good shot which was well saved by Leeuwenburg with his left foot just minutes in to the second half.

Christofer David was causing all sort of problems for Abafana Bes'thende with his telling runs. He was getting in to right spaces and tested Mbaeva from distance on a few occasions.

Komphela brought in Lerato Lamola, Knox Mutizwa and Wayde Jooste his search for victory.

Abafana Bes'thende came close to open the deadlock again 76 minutes in to the game as Venter exchanged good passes with Sibeko who delivered a quick cross in the box but the ball failed to find the intended recipient (Lamola).

The duo of Mutizwa and Lamola produced a sublime move for an opener with eight minutes to get before the final whistle. Jooste played a lovely ball to Lamola and then he laid the ball in to the path of Mutizwa who made a brilliant run. Lamola gave the ball to Mutizwa again who performed an audacious trick to get the better Keanu Cupido before returning the ball to his striker partner. Lamola passed the net as he put Arrows in the lead.





