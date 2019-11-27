POLOKWANE – Golden Arrows struck a late goal to edge Baroka FC 1-0 in a Premiership clash played at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Wednesday evening.
Danny Venter headed a winner in the dying stages to see Abafana Bes'thende go fourth with 20 points, while Bakgaga are 12th with 12 points from as many matches.
Baroka started the match brightly, but it was Arrows who had the first shot in anger, with Knox Mutizwa picking up Divine Lunga's low cross, beating one defender and then firing wide of the target in the eighth minute.
The home side remained a threat in attack and Arrows needed centre-back Nkosinathi Sibisi to make a couple of crucial goal-line clearances, while Baroka striker Prince Nxumalo gave notice of his potency with a rasping shot off target on 17 minutes.
Bakgaga continued to look dangerous and nearly opened the scoring just past the midway point of the first half, with midfielder Goodman Mosele getting the better of Edmore Sibanda with a long-range shot only to see it rebound off the crossbar.