Golden Arrows face unrecognisable TTM in Nedbank Cup

The Nedbank Cup continues on Saturday as Swallows host Championship side TS Sporting at the Dobsonville Stadium, while Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) host Golden Arrows. The game between Swallows and TS Sporting sees two struggling clubs in the Premiership and Championship clash.

Both teams’ main priority at this stage of the season will be to avoid relegation from their respective leagues. Coincidently, both team’s also enter the game in third last position in their respective divisions. However, Swallows coach Dylan Kerr will certainly be hungry to take his team far in the competition, especially as he won the tournament last season with TTM. ALSO READ: Five teams to keep an eye on during the Nedbank Cup

“For personal reasons I want to win the game. I’m the current holder of the Nedbank Cup as a coach as I won it last season with TTM (now Marumo Gallants),” said Kerr. “It’s an important fixture, not just for myself but for the football club. It is massive, prestigious tournament to win. To win this tournament, you have to beat teams in the GladAfrica Championship and now we have a tough meeting with TS Sporting.” Kerr will indeed have some confidence. He led Warriors to tournament success in the DSTV Compact Cup in Johannesburg last week. The novelty tournament also saw Swallows striker Ruzaigh Gamildien regain form after a troubling first half of the season. Good form from the veteran will be essential if the Dube Birds are to avoid relegation this season.

“Their priority from the game will be different to ours but it still is cup football. You just want to win and be in the hat for the next round. You never know who you could get. It could be another GladAfrica Championship side or a top side from the top-flight. It’s much better to still be in the reckoning than having to watch on the TV,” said Kerr. Eric Tinkler reflects after numerous high profile exits from the club Meanwhile, the TTM side that will play against Arrows is completely unrecognisable from the one that won the Nedbank Cup last season. TTM sold their top-flight franchise to Marumo Gallants prior to the start of the season and the deal also included the transfer of the bulk of the Nedbank Cup winning players from last season.