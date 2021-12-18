Golden Arrows fail to hit target, as Stellenbosch FC take the fizz out of Baroka FC

Johannesburg - Golden Arrows’ poor finishing up front let them down against TS Galaxy as the two teams were forced to share the spoils following a 1-1 draw in a DStv Premiership match at the Princess Magogo Stadium, KwaMashu, on Saturday. The result ensured that Abafana Bes'thende remained in ninth position in the standings, while Galaxy are 13th, three points clear of bottom side Baroka FC.

Meanwhile, Stellenbosch FC climbed to second on the standings after beating Baroka FC 1-0 at the Danie Craven Stadium. Their solitary goal was scored in spectacular fashion by Solomon Letsoenyo late in the second half to clinch all three points. In KwaZulu-Natal, though, Arrows chucked away an opportunity to bag more than just a point.

Galaxy took the lead with a well taken goal from Wayde Lekay before substitute Sibonelo Cele scored the equaliser for Arrows with a brilliant free kick.

Kganyane Letsoenyo's rocket sends Stellenbosch into second in the #DStvPrem 🚀![CDATA[]]>🟪 pic.twitter.com/l5BqI8ELi1 — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) December 18, 2021 Arrows were their worst enemy in the second half. They should have wrapped up the points after substitute Knox Mutizwa missed a penalty late in the game after TS Galaxy midfielder Mlungisi Mbunjana handled inside of the penalty area. This was a ninth draw for Arrows who continue to play good football, but miss chances they could have easily buried. The penalty miss is definitely going to sting for some time to come.