Golden Arrows hammer TS Galaxy to snap four-game winless run

JOHANNESBURG – Golden Arrows’ lack of experience during crunch time has let them down. Because if it was not for that, after they dropped 10 points in their last four matches, they’d probably still be in the title race especially after their commanding outing against TS Galaxy.

Out at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium yesterday afternoon, Abafana Bes'thende scored three unanswered goals from Michael Gumede, Pule Mmodi and Ntsako Makhubela to set the day and night between them Galaxy as they remained third on the standings with 46 points.

Their point-tally though is not enough to guarantee them a top three finish as fourth-placed Orlando are three points behind with two games in hand. But coach Mandla Ncikazi will be hopeful that his troops will keep the winning momentum in their last two games in the next few weeks.

Arrows came to match from back-to-back losses. But they showed vigour here yesterday, wrapping up the game just after the hour-mark. Gumede put his side ahead with a blistering pin-point shot in front of goal after a delightful cut-back from Zimbabwean wing-back Divine Lunga.

Arrows didn’t drop the tempo. They found their second goal with a thunderbolt just outside the box, after the half-an-hour mark, from Mmodi. From thereon, they continued to send forays into Galaxy’s box. But the visitors had to be vigilant in order to prevent the score from getting worse.

Galaxy’s only opportunities came in the second half. But goalkeeper Sifiso Mlungwana was equal to the task. But by the time he made his second save, Arrows were already home and dry after Makhubela's diving header had given his side a three goal cushion in the second half.

