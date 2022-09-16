Golden Arrows on the hunt as frail Swallows come to town

Durban — Golden Arrows will be looking to get back to winning ways as they welcome a frail Swallows FC side reeling from defeat when the two sides meet at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday at 3pm. Abafana Bes'thende head into this game following an unsuccessful trip to the capital, going down to defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The KwaZulu-Natal club however will probably hold the edge in terms of confidence considering their rediscovery of form and enthusiasm for scoring goals. Prior to their defeat against the Brazilians, Arrows had won two games on the bounce, scoring a total of four goals in those matches, a positive response after they lost their two opening matches. At the heart of the Arrows' resurgence has been the wiry Pule Mmodi. The speedy winger exhibited signs of 'post-transfer window lag' as he appeared to be recovering from a failed move to Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs.

The 28 year old was reported to be a part of a list of new faces that were considered by the Naturena-based side but after that fell through, it appears Pule is now ready to form part of a successful Arrows season and has managed three goals in the opening seven matches. The most interesting element about this showdown will be the return of once Arrows man, Lindokuhle Mtshali, who has been Swallows' brightest spark this season so far. The KwaZulu-Natal-born midfielder has adjusted to life in Dobsonville with aplomb and has quickly raised his hand to be one of coach Dylan Kerr's most trusted men as they look to avoid the events of possible relegation as seen in the previous campaign.

Mtshali has been linking the Dube Birds midfield with the frontline impressively in his six appearances, however will have to find a way past familiar faces in Nqubeko Dlamini and Lungelo Dube, two players who effectively froze him out during his time at Arrows. For coach Kerr and his side, it's been a bundle of inconsistency so far this season and their record of two wins, two losses and three draws is testament to the battle to establish a winning trend early on. Their defeat against Stellenbosch last time out meant they are yet to win any of their four games away this season, a statistic that might be highlighted in bold for an Arrows side looking to pounce.

The most impressive element about Kerr's Swallows side this season has been their ability to score. The main reason behind their failures of last season was the inability to find the back of the net, however their nine goals in seven matches this season shows the work they've put in the final third. @ScribeSmiso IOL Sport