Golden Arrows open season with KZN derby win over Maritzburg United

DURBAN – Substitute Siboniso Conco and Siphamandla Sabelo produced the goals as Golden Arrows began their DStv Premiership campaign with a 2-1 win over Provincial rivals Maritzburg United in a KwaZulu Natal derby at the Princess Magogo Stadium in Kwa-Mashu on Saturday afternoon. Conco’s goal came in the 54th minute and against the run of play as he beat Maritzburg United goalkeeper Marcel Engelhardt following a defensive lapse in concentration from the visiting team.

Sabelo doubled the lead in the 68th minute with a sumptuous free-kick that went beyond the wall and beyond the reach of Maritzburg keeper Marcel Engelhardt. The Team of Choice were the better team in the first half and would have taken the lead had it not been for two particularly sharp saves by Arrows shot-stopper Sifiso Mlungwana. Mlungwana was first called into action in the 15th minute as Maritzburg debutant Zukile Kewuti got a wonderful first-touch on the ball, beating the Arrows defenders but Mlungwana was present and cleaned up in time to ensure that he could not shoot for goal.

Just a minute later in the 16th minute Mlungwana denied Maritzburg attacker Bongokuhle Hlongwane. Kewuti hit the rebound on target before Nkosinathi Sibisi produced a crucial goal line clearance for Abafana Bes’thende. With only Engelhardt to beat, Arrows’ Nduduzo Sibiya was guilty of missing a sitter in the 38th minute and that miss likely played a role in Arrows coach Lehlohonolo Seema’s decision to substitute him and replace him with Conco at the start of the second half.

In the 40th minute, Daylon Claasen almost gave Martizburg United the lead with a stunner and had Mlungwana beaten but was denied by the post. Despite being 2-0 down, Maritzburg continued to exert pressure on Arrows in the latter stages of the game and it was hardly surprising when Brandon Theron managed to pull one back for Ernst Middendorp’s team in the 87th minute. Theron received a through ball from Bongokuhle Hlongwane who was Maritzburg’s best player in the game and produced a finish which gave Mlungwana no chance of saving.

Just minutes earlier, Lifa Hlongwane had struck the post directly from a corner. It was a nervy ending for Arrows but they did what they needed to do to preserve the win. Both teams will next be in action on Wednesday as Maritzburg will host Premiership newcomers Sekhukhune United at the Harry Gwala Stadium while Arrows travel to Gauteng to play against SuperSport United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.