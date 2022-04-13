Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Golden Arrows part ways with Lehlohonolo Seema after 6-0 drubbing by Sundowns

FILE - Former Golden Arrows head coach Lehlohonolo Seema. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Published 2h ago

Durban — Golden Arrows have 'amicably' parted ways with head coach Lehlohonolo Seema, the club announced on Wednesday afternoon.

“Lamontville Golden Arrows and Lehlohonolo Seema have amicably parted ways with immediate effect. Vusumuzi Vilakazi and Mabuthi Khenyeza will serve as interim coaches until the end of the season,” the club said in an official statement.

On Tuesday afternoon, Seema’s Arrows’ was hammered 6-0 by runaway champions Mamelodi Sundowns in a DStv Premiership clash at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

That defeat took a huge knock on Abafana Bes'thende's ambitions of finishing in the top-eight. Although they are ninth on the standings, they trail the eighth placed SuperSport United by one point and nine goals.

But Seema left the nation’s capital dispirited by the results, not his team’s performance.

“The score-line was disappointing but I was happy with the efforts. This one is gone and we are looking at the next one,” he said during the post-match press conference.

Having taken over after the club after they finished fourth last season, Seema had done little to match the heroics of his predecessor Mandla Ncikazi.

But he said he was not disappointed with his season, given that he's running his own race.

“Fire me?”, an agitated Seema asked when he was quizzed about his future following his team’s hammering.

“I was not here. The club was pushing for what, fourth? This season I am working on my journey also. Why would I be disappointed (with the season)? There are still six games to go.

“I am not the last team on the log. So please, let’s stay positive and encourage the small boys there. The guys that are playing for the first time in the top-flight.

“The team that finished in the top four, how long have they been together?”

@Mihlalibaleka

IOL Sport

