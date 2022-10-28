Golden Arrows’ Ryan Moon scores twice to sink former club Maritzburg United

Durban — Ryan Moon scored a first half brace as Golden Arrows cruised to a 2-0 victory over Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Friday evening. Abafana Bes'thende's win moved up them into the top eight into seventh place while the Team Of Choice remain a point off the relegation zone.

The visitors were rewarded for their early pressure as Moon, playing against his hometown club, headed them in front in the 28th minute. FULL TIME



Job completed successfully tonight as we come away with full points against Maritzburg United in the KZN Derby game at Harry Gwala Stadium



Maritzburg United 0-2 (Moon 28, 45') Lamontville Golden Arrows



MU 0-2 LGA #SthendeWay #GreenAndGold #DStvPrem #VisitDurban pic.twitter.com/ic0c8hv15p — Lamontville Golden Arrows FC (@goldenarrowsfc1) October 28, 2022

Arrows registered seven goal attempts inside the opening 25 minutes and they finally broke the Team Of Choice's resilience when Moon leaped onto Siyavuya Ndlovu's delightful cross, grabbing his first goal of the season. The 25 year old forward was proving too much to handle for the home side as he doubled Arrows' lead on the stroke of half-time with yet another header. Moon connected well with a high quality delivery from the corner, moving his side closer to a much needed victory.

Maritzburg headed into this encounter under tremendous pressure after being on the wrong side of a thumping if Sundowns last time out. Head coach John Maduka has struggled to balance his need to enforce his playing philosophy while also grabbing positive results. Arrows themselves weren't in the best of form as they were looking to react following back to back defeats to Orlando Pirates and Golden Arrows.

