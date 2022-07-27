‘Golden Arrows ticked all my boxes,’ says Ryan Moon after sealing return to SA football

Durban — Golden Arrows are in the final stages of their pre-season preparations and new club signing Ryan Moon is raring to go following his return to South African football. The 26 year old former Kaizer Chiefs, Maritzburg United, and Stellenbosch FC man returns to the DStv Premiership after a fruitful stint in Sweden where he plied his trade for Varberg Bols.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Pietermaritzburg-born Moon has revealed the reasons behind his decision to return to KwaZulu-Natal to link up with new co-coaches Vusumuzi Vilakazi and Mabhuti Khenyeza. "There's alot of dynamics that went into me deciding to join Arrows. Besides the fact that I get to be closer to home, as a player I had to choose what I wanted my career to be driven by, whether it was finance or wanting to play, so for me Arrows was the perfect option for my career right now," Moon revealed to IOL Sport on Wednesday. "I didn't think twice when they explained what the vision was for the club and where they wanted to take it. They have coaches Vusi (Vilakazi) and Mabhuti (Khenyeza) who are young and exciting coaches. The team plays good football as well so it's going to be an exciting season for me,“ said the Bafana Bafana man.

Abafana Bes'thende haven't been particularly active in the transfer window this off-season, a surprise when one considers their decision to release six players just last month. The club will also have to make do with the seemingly irreplaceable exploits of Nkosinathi Sibisi, who was recently signed by Soweto giants Orlando Pirates. The hole left by Sibisi isn't one of ability but also of leadership but Moon believes the current group possesses enough senior personal to face any challenge this season.

Story continues below Advertisement

"There's about six or seven of us who senior players in terms of age in the squad but it's exciting for me because our team is booming with potential from back to front "This is a young team with ambition and the players have been handed an opportunity so it's up to them to take it. We just need to be there to guide them when they step out of line and nurture them the right way." Arrows will partake in the upcoming KZN Premiers Cup on Sunday as they look to step up their levels in terms of match fitness and possibly gauge where they are in overall quality in comparison to their top flight opponents.

Story continues below Advertisement