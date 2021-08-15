Golden Arrows to host Sundowns in MTN8 semis, Swallows to travel to Cape Town City

Arrows beat SuperSport United in a penalty shootout on Saturday to advance to the semis . The teams were deadlocked at 2-2 after 120 minutes.

CAPE TOWN – Golden Arrows will host Mamelodi Sundowns in the first leg of the first MTN8 semi-final, while Swallows will travel to Cape Town City.

Sundowns, meanwhile, booked their place in the last four also via penalties after another thrilling 2-2 draw with Kaizer Chiefs.

Swallows provided the shock of the weekend when they sent defending champions Orlando Pirates crashing out of the competition, courtesy of a brace from Ruzaigh Gamildien. Kabelo Dlamini reduced the deficit from the penalty spot on the half-hour mark, but Pirates could not find an equaliser.

The final quarter-final between AmaZulu and City at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday evening was a cagey affair with the visitors claiming the bragging rights through a 2-1 win.