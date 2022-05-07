Golden Arrows' Top 8 bid suffers a setback after a goalless draw against Gallants

Johannesburg — Marumo Gallants were held to a 0-0 draw by Lamontville Golden Arrows in the DStv Premiership match at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The draw elevated Gallants to the 10th spot on the league standings, and they are four points behind Arrows, who remained ninth on the log with two games left.

Gallants dominated possession as they played their usual enterprising football with their stylish playmaker Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo looking lively. The hosts were awarded a free-kick in a promising area, and Ndlondlo stepped up and placed his effort high over the crossbar without troubling Sifiso Mlungwana in Arrows’ goals. Arrows took control of the match after the half-hour mark, and their first real chance of the encounter fell to Velemseni Ndwandwe, who failed to hit the target.

The score was 0-0 during the half-time break following the opening half which had no clear-cut chances. Gallants were the better side after the restart as they pushed for the opening goal, and they managed to register a shot on target.

Ndlondlo forced Mlungwana to a decent save with a well-taken free-kick as the diminutive attacking midfielder looked to score his eighth league goal of the current season. Arrows co-coaches Vusumuzi Vilakazi and Mabhuti Khenyeza decided to introduce promising attacker Siyabonga Khumalo as the visitors searched for a late winning goal.

