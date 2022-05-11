Golden Arrows Top 8 hopes in the balance as Durban derby looms

Durban — Golden Arrows take on Royal AM in their next match as they look to ease worries of missing out on a top eight spot as the league season draws nearer to a conclusion. Abafana Bes'thende have had a turbulent campaign this time around, leading to the sacking of Coach Lehlohonolo Seema midway through the season.

Arrows have won eight of their 28 games this season, one in the last six in the league, the sort of form that has left them in a destitute ninth position on the log in comparison to last season's standards. Life after former coach Mandla Ncikazi, who left for Orlando Pirates, was always gonna prove tricky for any man that took up the reins at the Durban based club. Ncikazi guided Arrows to an impressive fourth place last season. Arrows now under the guidance of interim coaches Vusumuzi Vilakazi and Mabhuti Khenyeza are 11 points off last season's points tally and will look to use the upcoming Kwazulu-Natal derby with Royal AM as an opportunity to work their way back into the top eight.

"There's a very thin line between us and the top eight so we have to show that on the field because we need the points more than they do," said Vilakazi "Our game isn't gonna be easy considering that we're playing a derby. We played a draw in the first round so we know we're in for a good game."

Royal AM have been one of the most impressive sides this campaign and have exceeded all expectations with an entertaining and high energy brand of football and it has not gone unnoticed by their next opponents. "They are a very quick side, they barrage the opposition with numbers whenever they attack and their transition is top notch as well.

"But we also have to look to exploit their weaknesses as well because they concede a lot of goals so we'll use our strength on the transition to try and win the game," he concluded. @SmisoMsomi16 IOL Sport