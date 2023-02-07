Golden Arrows’ Vusumuzi Vilakazi says he will walk away if results don’t improve

Durban — Golden Arrows co-coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi has admitted that he and his partner Mabhuti Khenyeza are open to possibly resigning from their position if results don't improve. The pressure seems to be mounting on the Abafana Bes’thende technical team after a string of indifferent results have landed them in possible relegation trouble.

Story continues below Advertisement

The KwaZulu-Natal side have lost seven of their last 10 league matches, leaving them a point away from 14th-placed Maritzburg United and four away from bottom side Maruma Gallants. Vilakazi, who has also worked as the head coach of the development side, has admitted that if conditions do not change for the better then he and Khenyeza are open to finding alternate solutions for the benefit of the team. “I haven't said anything about giving up but as coaches we will assess our games and we will assess the impact we have on the team and if it comes to a push and if we don't win games, we will raise our hands to the chair lady and see if we can come up with another solution,” he explained.

Vilakazi also revealed that in an attempt to soothe their growing concerns, he and his team are attempting to discover the cause of all their problems. “We analysed the game we just came from and one thing that was highlighted was maybe we need to check the cause of all of our problems and avoid them rather than looking at the problem itself,” he explained. @ScribeSmiso

Story continues below Advertisement