Divine Lunga says Golden Arrows have their eyes on the top prize. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Lamontville Golden Arrows are determined to ensure there will be no case of the seven-year itch in their delightful relationship with neighbours Maritzburg United this season. Abafana Bes’thende have been on honeymoon in the KwaZulu/Natal derby for the last seven years and are eager to keep the status quo in their PSL campaign beginning this weekend.

Arrows have not lost this clash since 2012 and want to still be unbeaten by the end of their next clash in the 2019/20 season opener against the Team of Choice at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont on Sunday afternoon (3pm) .

Steve Komphela’s team have good reason to be confident of continuing their dominance over the Midlands outfit, Arrows having just won the KZN Premier’s Cup at the weekend.

This much was confirmed by left-back Divine Lunga: “Winning the Premier’s Cup has given us more confidence going into the game against Maritzburg United. It is key that we have a positive result because it sets the tone for the rest of the season. We are at home and we have to show that we are the hosts by winning the game.”

The Zimbabwean international, who was with his country at the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, acknowledges that the match is about more than just the points.

“It is a must-win game. A big match for us because it is a derby. Yes grabbing maximum points is key but there is also the bragging rights of being the top dogs in KZN at stake and we want that too.”

Their success in the Premier’s Cup would suggest they are KZN’s best. But Arrows know very well that while winning trophies is good, pre-season tournaments success means nothing if it is not backed up in the league.

And they have an impressive record to protect anyway.

The club has strengthened their squad by acquiring the services of Gladwin Shitolo, Edmore Sibande, Michael Gumede and Ntsako Makhubela who will come in handy given the departures of Sandile Zuke, Wayde Jooste and Nkanyiso Cele.





The Mercury

