Golden Arrows woes continue after Q2 Innovation win with a draw to Baroka FC

JOHANNESBURG - Golden Arrows have proven not to be immune to the aftermath hoodoo that comes with winning the monthly and quarterly awards, dropping points for a second match in a row after drawing with Baroka FC at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium a short while ago.

A fortnight ago, Arrows were crowned the champions of the Q2 Innovation, becoming the first team to win the award in KwaZulu Natal. But they’ve been far from their best since, losing at home to strugglers Black Leopards and held to a goalless draw by Bakgakga.

The latest result ensured that they remained fifth on the standings with 29 points, one behind fourth placed Swallows FC. Baroka, who were coming from a huge win over neighbours Leopards, are ninth with 21 points, two ahead of the 10th placed Kaizer Chiefs.

The second half didn’t create any talking points in Clermont. But Baroka were the first team to test the waters in the first, Joslin Kamatuka unleashing a close-range set-piece that cut through Arrows’ wall before being parried away for a corner-kick by Sifiso Mlungwana.