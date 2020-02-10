Good, bad and the ugly of the weekend's Nedbank Cup fixtures









Thapelo Morena of Mamelodi Sundowns in action during their Nedbank Cup win over SuperSport United. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix JOHANNESBURG – The round of 32 of the Nedbank Cup was typically exciting, the country’s premier knockout cup competition producing thrills and spills as lower division clubs got the opportunity to take on the sides from the elite league. Among the big results was the elimination of defending champions TS Galaxy, while Vaal University of Technology stunned Golden Arrows. Here, our writers pick their highlights from the weekend matches. Bonginkosi Ndadane My favourite goal

Ruzaigh Gamildien scored a beauty for Chippa United as they knocked out defending champions TS Galaxy in the competition’s opening match during the week.

Least expected result and most impressive minnows

This goes hands down to the Vaal University of Technology whose win over Steve Komphela’s Lamontville Golden Arrows would not have been predicted by anyone outside the tertiary education team’s members.

Match of the round

The Tshwane derby was, as usual, an entertaining clash which could easily have gone either way.

My favourite for the title

Mamelodi Sundowns are looking imperious and having gotten past SuperSport, they will only grow in confidence going forward.

He said what? (Quote of the round)

“I may not be in his class (when it comes to talking English). But his English will not be playing football on the day. He can motivate his team the way he motivates them. I can motivate my team the way I do. I can bola bola (in XiTsonga). If my team understand me then he can speak to his team. We meet on the field of play. Then we will see whether his English will win the game or the players will win the game.” - Vaal University of Technology coach Stanford Nkoane.

Mike de Bruyn

My favourite goal

Oscarine Masuluke is best remembered for that stunning overhead kick goal he scored against Orlando Pirates while he still played for Baroka FC. He scored another belter for TS Sporting from the penalty spot, a thunderbolt that went into the roof of the net in their win over Ajax Cape Town.

Least expected result and most impressive minnows

Vaal University of Technology’s defeat of PSL outfit Golden Arrows stands out as the shock of the opening round.

Match of the round

The Tshwane derby between Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United was deemed the tie of the round when the draw was made an the Pretoria giants did not disappoint.

My favourites for the title

I fancy Kaizer Chiefs to make up for last year’s defeat by TS Galaxy and lift the trophy.

My moment of awe

Benni McCarthy’s presence at the Ajax match and watching the local supporters taking their eyes off the action to catch a glimpse of their hero, many believing he is the team’s next coach. That though isn’t going to happen, Benni being in the area (back home) as he is sorting out his Euro passport.

Most unsavoury moment

That one Ajax supporter who hurled abuse at match officials throughout game was just not good.

Matshelane Mamabolo

My favourite goal

Sibusiso Vilakazi’s winner for Sundowns against SuperSport might have been an easy tap in, but at closer inspection the midfielder had to stretch to connect with the ball and actually injured himself. Most impressive about it though was the build-up from the back, the killer through ball by Gaston Sirino to send Thapelo Morena who had to avoid Clayton Daniels’ attention and then deliver that good cross.

Least expected result and most impressive minnows

While he spoke a good game at the pre-match conference, I honestly did not expect Nkoane to get the better of Komphela. But the young coach got the Vaal University of Technology to beat Golden Arrows.

Match of the round

The Bloemfontein Celtic and AmaZulu match was a fascinating clash that initially appeared like an even contest, then seemed like it would be Usuthu’s clash only for the home side to turn up the heat after the break and win at a canter, 4-1.

My favourites for the title

Cup games can be very tricky and to predict them is tantamount to trying to tell navy blue from black in the dark. But here goes, I pick Wits/Pirates’ to go all the way.

Maybe we need VAR?

The clash between Celtic and AmaZulu saw a controversial first half moment that would have been conclusively dealt with if we had goalline technology. Celtic’s Justice Chabalala had his header ricochet off the root of the upright and seemingly over the goalline only for AmaZulu goalkeeper Siyabonga Mbatha to then save it. I think the full circumference of the ball had crossed the line and the goal should have been given.

That eina! moment

The injury suffered by Sundowns’ Thapelo Morena as he tried to tackle Onismor Bhasera of SuperSport was gruesome, the sight of his foot loose at the ankle and facing the wrong way had me covering my eyes.

Stellies FC v Maritzburg. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Minenhle Mkhize

My favourite goal

The one that Vilakazi scored for Sundowns against SuperSport. It was a lovely team goal.

Least expected result and most impressive minnows

Arrows succumbing to a defeat at the hands of Vaal University.

Match of the round

Stellenbosch FC and Maritzburg United produced four goals and the penalty shoot-out that decided the outcome was pretty dramatic.

My favourites for the title

Kaizer Chiefs are going to go all the way.

