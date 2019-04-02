Wayne Sandilands took to Twitter on Tuesday to assure Pirates fans that he should be ready to take on the Clever Boys on Saturday. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

There was good news for Wayne Sandilands on the Orlando Pirates injury front, but still doubts about Luvuyo Memela ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Wits. Former Bafana Bafana shot-stopper Sandilands took a blow to the head following a clash with Mamelodi Sundowns defender Wayne Arendse’s 0-0 draw at Orlando Stadium on Monday night.

The Pirates management said on their website after the match that Sandilands felt “light-headed as a result of loss of blood”, and he had to be replaced by Siyabonga Mpontshane in the 68th minute.

But Sandilands took to Twitter on Tuesday to assure the Buccaneers fans that he should be ready to take on the Clever Boys at Milpark on Saturday (3pm kickoff).

Wits were pushed down to third on goal difference after Pirates claimed a point on Monday, with both teams on 41 points, three behind log leaders Sundowns.

“Brothers in arms A clash of the Titans - a tough, great game of football between 2 top class teams I took a knock to the head, but all seems to be fine. Thanks for all the messages of concern. God bless you all today,” Sandilands said about the Sundowns stalemate.

Memela, though, may not be as fortunate. He sustained a cut to his thigh against Masandawana, which needed stitches.

“Luvuyo suffered a deep laceration to the right anterior thigh,” said Pirates team doctor Ezekiel Matebula.

“The laceration was 4cm by 2.5cm deep, extending to the fascia, and was bleeding profusely.

“The wound was cleaned and sutured on the inside and the skin closure done with four nylon stitches. Anti-tetanus toxoid vaccine and antibiotics were also given as precaution.”

Pirates said that they will decide on Memela’s readiness later in the week.





