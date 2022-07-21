Goodman Mosele looks back at eventful first season at Orlando Pirates

Johannesburg - Goodman Mosele cut a playful figure during the unveiling of Orlando Pirates’ home and away kits ahead of the new season, but spoke with both pride and regret. Mosele had a breakthrough season to remember at Pirates last term after playing 31 games, including the Caf Confederation Cup final.

Story continues below Advertisement

He controlled traffic in the engine room, covering up for the defenders, while he was influential going forward as well as he racked up four goals and three assists. His impact, though, couldn’t inspire the Bucs to glory on both local and continental football as they also lost out on the Confederation Cup in the final against RS Berkane. Speaking on the side-lines of Pirates’ kit launch, which commemorated the 85th anniversary of the club as well, in Sandton, on Thursday, Mosele looked back at his first season at Pirates.

“When I started at Pirates, it was very tough. I didn’t think that I was going to play the number of games that I played,” a proud Mosele said. “People, even at my family back home, didn’t believe that I was going to play the number of games that I played as well. “But former players, who played in the PSL a long time ago, also motivated me to work harder and play my usual game without pressure.

Story continues below Advertisement

“So, I told myself that I was going to work very hard and leave the rest to God. I am very happy with my first season. I’m truly happy,” Mosele added. Mosele was so good last season that he caught the eye of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos. But to Broos’ surprise, Mosele didn’t pitch for camp ahead of the World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia, although he was not injured.

Story continues below Advertisement

That prompted a reaction from the silver-haired Belgian-born coach who was angry at Mosele given that he didn’t even notify the national team of his whereabouts. Broos and Mosele smoked the peace pipe, though, as the player was recalled for the friendlies in March where he made his debut away to world champions France. With reports that he failed to pitch for his Bafana maiden call up due to anxiety and lack of confidence, Mosele says he learnt his lesson the hard way.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It’s a stage that I went through. There were discussions. I sat down with the team (Pirates) and went to the coach (Broos) and apologised,” a regretful Mosele said. “It was a phase that I was going through at the time. I learnt things the hard way, although I won’t necessarily say it was a punishment.

“I am not proud of what I did. It was a phase that I went through at the time because I also have problems, personally. “People are talking. And you can never stop a person from talking. I won’t even tell you (the media) what I went through. It was a personal problem.”

Having since become a fully-fledged Bafana player, after playing in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers as well, Mosele will be eager to take his game up a notch next season. But that won’t be easy, given the fact that he’ll have to impress new coach Jose Riveiro, while competing for a spot against players such as newbie Miguel Timm. @Mihlalibaleka