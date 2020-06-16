Goss set to join Mamelodi Sundowns, while Hotto set for Pirates move

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - Bafana Bafana international, Ricardo Goss is set to join Mamelodi Sundowns from Bidvest Wits next season.

IOL Sport has been reliably informed that Goss is on his way to the Brazilians. "Goos has agreed to join Sundowns in principle. He is going to pen a five-year deal. It is thee years, plus one, plus one. All the player is waiting for now, it is to get the contract from Sundowns," the source said.

Goss joined the Clever Boys from Real Kings two seasons ago. The 26-year-old he burst on to scenes back in 2013 under the tutelage of Manqoba Mngqithi at Lamontville Golden Arrows.





"The reason why he chose Sundowns is because he wants to grow. He is already an integral part of Bafana Bafana. If you look at his age, he is the future for Sundowns, " a source added.





Goss made the No 1 jersey his own at Wits. He will be competing against Denis Onyango and Kennedy Mweene for a starting berth at Sundowns.





Sundowns didn't want to comment on the story, while Wits COO, Jonathan Schloss referred IOL Sport to the club's chairman, Alan Fainman who didn't answer his phone.





IOL Sport has also been informed that Orlando Pirates are leading the race for the signature of Deon Hotto.





He hasn't signed anything as yet, but Sundowns and Pirates have presented an offer for the Namibian. As it stands, the Pirates offer is better than Sundowns, but that could still change if the Brazilians can come back with the counter-offer.









@Minenhlecr7