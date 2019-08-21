Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa said his department would announce a resolution of the matter this week. Photo: VIMN Africa

JOHANNESBURG – The government said it is close to a ‘breakthrough’ in the broadcasting of Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches by the national broadcaster. The Minister of Sport and Recreation Nathi Mthethwa said his department would announce a resolution of the matter on Thursday.

This season the SA Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has not broadcast any Premiership matches, with some teams having already played three matches in the league. The first round of the MTN8 Cup has also been completed without the SABC broadcasting any matches on television or radio.

Mthethwa and SA minister of communications and digital technologies Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams met with PSL chairman Irvin Khoza on Tuesday to discuss the matter. Also present at the meeting were Multichoice Executive Chairman Imtiaz Patel and Chief Executive Officer Calvo Mawela.

“The objective of this meeting was to pave the way for a sustainable and long-term solution to the dispute that has resulted in PSL matches not being broadcast on the public broadcaster,” said the sports ministry in a statement.

“The meeting follows an intervention made by Minister Mthethwa and Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams two weeks ago, when both ministers met with the public broadcaster (SABC).”

Mthethwa confirmed the matter would be resolved this week.

“What is a crucial outcome on this day, is that both the PSL and Multichoice honoured the appointment and that is an indication of their appreciating the gravity of this matter,” said Mthethwa.

“I am happy that both parties understand that despite the contrasting interests they represent, which are valid on individual accounts- what can no longer be treated lightly is the heavy toll this impasse has taken on South Africans.

“That both Khoza and Patel and Mawela met with me is testament that they understand that a solution must be found. After this interaction, we are confident that a resolution to this impasse is imminent as of Thursday.”

African News Agency (ANA)



