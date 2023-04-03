Grant Kekana: It’s not over, Mamelodi Sundowns are still chasing records

Durban — Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana has dismissed any suggestions that the club will take their foot off the pedal after winning another Premiership title with several games left to play. SuperSport United’s failure to win at the weekend meant the Brazilians won the league championship with seven games to play, the earliest title win in terms of remaining matches in PSL history.

Following their exploits in the Caf Champions League, Sundowns now turn their attention back to the Premiership, with a tough test against Cape Town City on Tuesday at Loftus. Bafana Bafana international Kekana spoke to the club’s media department as they recover and prepare to face the Citizens, and revealed that no one should expect a different-looking Sundowns team as they still have records to break. “Here at Mamelodi Sundowns we play each and every game to win, so it will be the same going into the Cape Town City game,” he said

“We don’t want to get complacent, there’s still a lot to play for. As much as we won the league, things like records we’re willing to break, and standards that we’ve set for ourselves at the beginning of the season, that’s what will be motivating us to go on and keep winning games.” The Chloorkop-based club are on course to achieve a record total of 80 points in a 30-game season, if they win their remaining seven games. Although Sundowns have already beaten City this season, it is a side that usually offers them the toughest of challenges and Kekana expects such an encounter.

“Cape Town City are a good team and they’re gonna come out guns blazing and I think they also want to reach their targets of last season, or have a wish to finish second, so it’s gonna be another tough encounter, which we will prepare well for and give it another go,” he explained. Coach Eric Tinkler and his talented City outfit have made a late surge for a potential Caf spot as they lay seven points off fourth-placed Kaizer Chiefs with a game in hand. City have won three of their last five matches, losing and drawing the other two, seemingly escaping the mid-table positions they have occupied for the majority of the campaign.