Grateful Njabulo Blom has ‘mixed emotions’ as he leaves Kaizer Chiefs for St Louis City

Midfielder Njabulo Blom has penned an emotional letter expressing his gratitude to Kaizer Chiefs as he departs for his new adventure in Major League Soccer with St. Louis City. The 22-year-old joined the Naturena-based club as a scrawny teenager and worked his way through the development ranks before becoming one of the most important players for the Soweto giants.

Blom has not only heightened his reputation at the club level but also grabbed the attention of national team coach Hugo Broos, who called him up for the last Bafana Bafana camp. Let’s go, Njabulo! 👊 pic.twitter.com/A7zdMaVSHC — St Louis CITY SC (@stlCITYsc) December 23, 2022 Blom identified a few individuals that aided his entire journey while at the club and reminisced about some of the major milestones he was able to achieve while in the black and gold regalia of Amakhosi. "Today is a day of mixed emotions - the closing of one very special door that has been my home for the past 8 years and the opening of another one that takes me onto the next stage of my footballing journey," he wrote on his social media account.

"I came to Kaizer Chiefs as a 15-year-old with dreams and hopes of becoming a professional footballer and representing Amakhosi at 1st team level one day." Today is a day of mixed emotions - the closing of one very special door that has been my home for the past 8 years and the opening of another one that takes me onto the next stage of my footballing journey... pic.twitter.com/lwkNRe8pbj — Njabulo Blom (@BlomNjabulo_45) December 23, 2022 He then added: " What a ride - it's been a blessing to wear the gold and black jersey! From my debut season in 2019/20 when we ended up coming within minutes of winning the League, through to my personal highlight in 2021 - appearing in the CAF Champions League Final." "To Coach Arthur & Coach Sheppie, I wish you all the very best to bring Chiefs successfully back to the top and to give our truly amazing fans the success that they deserve."

