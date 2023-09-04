‘Grateful’ Vusumuzi Vilakazi’s emotional letter to Golden Arrows after parting ways

In a surprising turn of events, Vusumuzi Vilakazi, who was the co-coach at Golden Arrows, has parted ways with the club. The 40-year-old coach penned an emotional letter confirming his departure from the Durban-based outfit on Sunday.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity I received at Golden Arrows,” Vilakazi wrote on his Facebook page. “Thank you so much Mato Madlala (Arrows chairperson) for all you’ve done and the support you have given me in the 20 years I’ve been in the system. I will forever cherish the moments with Abafana Bes’thende. May Jehovah’s will be done.”

No response The club’s media department did not respond to queries from IOL Sport on Sunday about Vilakazi. Vilakazi, a graduate of the Arrows Academy over two decades ago, went on to represent the club between 2006 and 2015 before taking up a coaching role in the junior structures.

After serving as an assistant in 2021, Vilakazi was appointed co-coach of the club alongside former teammate, Mabhuti Khenyeza, at the beginning of last season. The duo guided the team to ninth spot on the DStv Premiership standings, and had begun the current season in impressive fashion. Arrows have won three, drawn one and lost just one match in their opening five in the league this season, displaying an entertaining brand of football on their way to an impressive second place.