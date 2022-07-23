Great day for SA football - Kaizer Chiefs' boss Kaizer Motaung

Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs’ head honcho Kaizer Motaung has reacted to being presented with an honorary doctorate in Social Science by the University of Cape Town on Friday. Having served in South African football for more than 50 years, Motaung was recognised for his exploits by UCT on Friday.

The senior football administrator was conferred with an honorary doctorate in the presence of his family, including wife Valeta and dignitaries such as EFF leader Julius Malema. On Saturday morning, though, an elated Motaung took to the club’s social media platforms to react to his recognition by one of Africa's leading academic institutions. "It was a memorable day in my life because it is a recognition by other people for the role I played with the help of others in football and this colossal brand that is Kaizer Chiefs. I’ll always treasure the day,” he said.

“It is (was) a great day for South African football and Kaizer Chiefs in particular. And of course my family.” "I feel greatly humbled and honoured for this doctorate by the University of Cape Town because people have fully applied their minds and believe I’m fully deserving of this honour,” Motaung added. Motaung is one of the visionaries of South African football, having formed the biggest brand in the land in 1970 after an impressive playing career in the US.

Over the years, Chiefs haven’t only been admired by the masses around the globe but they’ve succeeded on the pitch as well, winning 68 major trophies. The 77-year-old Motaung has also been part of the PSL executive committee for decades, working alongside the league and Orlando Pirates’ chairman Irvin Khoza. Were it not for football administrators such as Motaung and Khoza, perhaps South Africa wouldn’t have succeeded in their bid to host the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

The duo was part of the Local Organising Committee that ensured that South Africa won the bid and hosted a successful tournament. @Mihlalibaleka IOL Sport