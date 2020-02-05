Mhango is in a rich vein of form for the Buccaneers. He is currently leading the pack with 14 strikes but Grobler believes he can topple the runaway leading goalscorer before the season ends.
“If you are a striker and you don’t want to be a top goalscorer, you are wasting your time. For every striker it is his desire to win the top goalscorer,” a confident Grobler stated said at the weekend after his team succumbed to a 1-0 loss to Lamontville Golden Arrows.
Grobler has found the back of the net 10 times in the league this. The Bafana Bafana marksman is tied with Smair Nurkovic of Kaizer Chiefs and trailing AmaZulu’s Bongi Ntuli by a single goal.
“It is going to be a very interesting race. There’s still a lot of good players who have scored more goals this season. A lot of strikers are scoring regularly and that’s why I’m saying it is going to be interesting,” said Grobler.