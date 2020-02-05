Grobler wants the Golden Boot









Bradley Grobler of Supersport United during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Supersport United and Mamelodi Sundowns at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, Atteridgeville on the 19 January 2020 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix Supersport United marksman Bradley Grobler plans to overtake Orlando Pirates' Gabadinho Mhango for the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot award. Mhango is in a rich vein of form for the Buccaneers. He is currently leading the pack with 14 strikes but Grobler believes he can topple the runaway leading goalscorer before the season ends. “If you are a striker and you don’t want to be a top goalscorer, you are wasting your time. For every striker it is his desire to win the top goalscorer,” a confident Grobler stated said at the weekend after his team succumbed to a 1-0 loss to Lamontville Golden Arrows. Grobler has found the back of the net 10 times in the league this. The Bafana Bafana marksman is tied with Smair Nurkovic of Kaizer Chiefs and trailing AmaZulu’s Bongi Ntuli by a single goal. “It is going to be a very interesting race. There’s still a lot of good players who have scored more goals this season. A lot of strikers are scoring regularly and that’s why I’m saying it is going to be interesting,” said Grobler.

The big SuperSport forward is not only scoring goals for his club but the 32-year-old is also creating scoring opportunities for his teammates. He has made two assists in 18 league appearances.

“My main goal this season is to play games week in and week out. Whatever goals comes, it is a bonus. I want to be playing every week and finish the season strong. Of course, I’ll fight until the last day to be a top goalscorer. But, more importantly, I’m just happy to be playing,” Grobler elaborated.

All eyes will be on him to deliver the goods this weekend when SuperSport lock horns with Mamelodi Sundowns in the Tshwane derby. The two Tshwane giants were pitted against each other in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup.

Matsatsantsa a Pitori are chasing a double having already bagged the MTN8 this season. In the past five years, they have collected two Nedbank Cup crowns.