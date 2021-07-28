Hair today gone tomorrow: Keagan Dolly will be bringing more flair to Kaizer Chiefs

CAPE TOWN - Kaizer Chiefs new signing Keagan Dolly is not just known for his trickery with the ball at his feet, but also for his stylish lifestyle off the pitch. The Bafana winger sports a full sleeve of tattoos on his left-arm and is also renowned for his outrageous hairstyles.

"I even used to dye my hair like Jabu Pule when I played for Westbury Arsenal," Dolley said. Click through the gallery above to view all Dolly's hairstyles. Dolly was unveiled along with Cole Alexander as Amakhosi’s latest additions to their squad on Tuesday.

The well-travelled Bafana Bafana winger has returned to South Africa from a five-year spell in France with Montpellier. Dolly has been handed the famous No 10 jersey worn previously by Chiefs legends such as John Shoes Moshoeu. *All Pics are from his Twitter page