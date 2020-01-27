CAPE TOWN – Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker was a happy camper after his team won a third Premiership match on the trot.
The top-flight rookies saw off relegation-threatened Polokwane City 1-0 at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday to complete a season-double over their Limpopo-based rivals. They won their first encounter 2-0.
“After we started the year off with back-to-back home defeats, I had a chat to the boys and said we need maximum points from our three matches to get away from the danger zone, and we’ve achieved that,” said Barker.
“We started out with a 4-1 win at Highlands Park and then beat Baroka FC 1-0 at the Athlone Stadium.
“Six valuable log points in the bag and three more required to complete our mission. And that we did, but not before a couple of tense moments against a Polokwane side that pushed us hard in the second half.