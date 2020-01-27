'Happy camper' Barker delighted with Stellies three wins on the trot









Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker was a happy camper after his team won a third Premiership match on the trot. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix CAPE TOWN – Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker was a happy camper after his team won a third Premiership match on the trot. The top-flight rookies saw off relegation-threatened Polokwane City 1-0 at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday to complete a season-double over their Limpopo-based rivals. They won their first encounter 2-0. “After we started the year off with back-to-back home defeats, I had a chat to the boys and said we need maximum points from our three matches to get away from the danger zone, and we’ve achieved that,” said Barker. “We started out with a 4-1 win at Highlands Park and then beat Baroka FC 1-0 at the Athlone Stadium. “Six valuable log points in the bag and three more required to complete our mission. And that we did, but not before a couple of tense moments against a Polokwane side that pushed us hard in the second half.

“We had them on the ropes for most of the first half, but we took our foot off the pedal and made life difficult for ourselves.

“Our goalkeeper Lee-Raoul Langeveldt rose to the occasion again with a couple of brilliant saves.”

Barker had to field a question from the media after the game on whether he was ever in danger of being fired, taking into account that more than a handful of coaches had been booted for similar results to his before his change in fortunes.

“No, that’s never come up,” was his reply. “One must remember that we qualified for the top division a few years earlier than expected.

“The club has shown faith in me from day one and likewise me to my players, many of whom had never played at this level.

“Calm heads prevailed and here we are now in eighth place on the log and six points clear of the relegation zone.”

Barker said the goal for the season was to end up with 33 points which he thought would be enough to avoid the drop back to the First Division. They’ve got 23 of them with 10 games left.

Top-flight rookies Stellenbosch FC saw off relegation-threatened Polokwane City 1-0 at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Goal-scorer Ovidy Karuru made his run-on debut for the Winelands side against Highlands.

The former Kaizer Chiefs marksman was on hand to meet and finish off a square ball into the box from striker Iqraam Rayners in the 60th minute.

“Ovidy is one of the three signings we’ve made so far in the January transfer window and he’s done well for us,” said Barker. “We’ve also brought in Granwald Scott and exciting young Tanzanian midfielder Ally Msengi.

“That could be it for us for now (in the January transfer window), but you never know.”

