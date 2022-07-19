Happy Jele refused coaching job with Orlando Pirates to continue playing

Durban - Former Orlando Pirates captain Happy Jele has said that his exit from the club came as a result of him wanting to continue to play at the highest level. The 35-year-old’s exit from the Sea Robbers was confirmed this week. He has left the club along with no less than 14 others who were on its roster last season. The exodus comes as a result of the Soweto giants looking to rebuild themselves into a giant of South African football under new coach Jose Riveiro.

“When the Chairman (Irvan Khoza) invited me to his office to offer me a non playing position, I was humbled but at the same time shocked as I personally was not ready to take off the badge as yet. I was offered an opportunity to be part of the non playing staff and I gracefully expressed my desire to play for another season or two before I hang up my boots,” said Jele in a statement released by his representatives. By leaving Pirates, Jele brings an end to his 16-year association with the team. He has helped the club to win two league titles in almost two decades. He did add that he will be open to returning to Pirates in a non-playing capacity once he does call time on his career. ☠️ ④ 𝗧𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗞 𝗬𝗢𝗨, 𝗛𝗔𝗣𝗣𝗬 ④



"The opportunity afforded to me by the Chairman will be highly considered during my time away from the only club I have played for in my professional football career. No one can predict the future but hopefully I will be back at the club one day in a different capacity," added the veteran defender.

Jele did express his gratitude to Pirates for supporting him over the years. It does look like the parting of ways happened on good terms. “I would like to thank the chairman of Pirates for bringing me to this massive team when I was a teenager and starting out my football career 16 years ago. I am proud to have represented the club with dedication, loyalty and humility. I hope that I did not disappoint. I would like to sincerely thank all of you for being part of my journey and guiding me in my football life,” said Jele. @EshlinV